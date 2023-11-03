Anticipation mounts for the upcoming film Kaathal - The Core as a captivating new poster featuring stars Mammootty and Jyothika is unveiled. Directed by Jeo Baby and written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, the movie is set for a theatrical release on November 23, 2023. Produced under the banner of Mammootty Kampany, the film promises an intriguing narrative. The released poster has sparked excitement, hinting at a promising storyline, amplifying the buzz and expectations among fans. Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty Reveals Title and First Look of His Film With Jeo Baby, Co-Starring Jyothika (View Pic).

Kaathal The Core Release Date:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)