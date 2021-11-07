The legendary actor Kamal Haasan celebrates his 67th birthday today (November 7). And on the very special day, the superstar has been showered with love from fans as well as his fraternity friends. Mohanlal, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, and many South celebs took to social media to wish Ulaganayagan on his born day. Check out celebs wishing Kamal Haasan with heartfelt notes below. Vikram: Kamal Haasan’s First Glance From Lokesh Kanagaraj's Directorial Is Thrilling (Watch Video).

Mahesh Babu

Mohanlal

Mammootty

Vijay Sethupati 

Rana Daggubati 

Prakash Raj 

