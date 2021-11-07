The legendary actor Kamal Haasan celebrates his 67th birthday today (November 7). And on the very special day, the superstar has been showered with love from fans as well as his fraternity friends. Mohanlal, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, and many South celebs took to social media to wish Ulaganayagan on his born day. Check out celebs wishing Kamal Haasan with heartfelt notes below. Vikram: Kamal Haasan’s First Glance From Lokesh Kanagaraj's Directorial Is Thrilling (Watch Video).
Mahesh Babu
To the epitome of excellence.. Wishing you a very happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir!
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2021
Mohanlal
Happiest birthday wishes to you my dear @ikamalhaasan sir! May the Almighty bless you with utmost happiness and good health!
Have a great year ahead!
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 7, 2021
Mammootty
Happy Birthday Dear @ikamalhaasan 😊 Wishing you a great year ahead.#HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/SU4wASMRY1
— Mammootty (@mammukka) November 7, 2021
Vijay Sethupati
The first glance of #Vikram.https://t.co/2zmz1y87X3
Happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir ☺️@Dir_Lokesh #FahadhFaasil @anirudhofficial @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @SonyMusicSouth @girishganges @philoedit @MrRathna @anbariv @ArtSathees @Pallavi_offl @SGayathrie @kalidas700 pic.twitter.com/DgqDelO97z
— VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) November 6, 2021
Rana Daggubati
Happy birthdays to some seriously awesome people I’ve had the honour of meeting in life!! #Trivikram @MsAnushkaShetty @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/X4tFRMiYWC
— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) November 7, 2021
Prakash Raj
Happy birthday chief.. @ikamalhaasan … thank you for all the inspiration.. for your contributions to our cinema . Proud of you ..continue rocking. stay blessed.. pic.twitter.com/OJnYmbH8ua
— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 7, 2021
