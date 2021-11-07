The legendary actor Kamal Haasan celebrates his 67th birthday today (November 7). And on the very special day, the superstar has been showered with love from fans as well as his fraternity friends. Mohanlal, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, and many South celebs took to social media to wish Ulaganayagan on his born day. Check out celebs wishing Kamal Haasan with heartfelt notes below. Vikram: Kamal Haasan’s First Glance From Lokesh Kanagaraj's Directorial Is Thrilling (Watch Video).

Mahesh Babu

To the epitome of excellence.. Wishing you a very happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2021

Mohanlal

Happiest birthday wishes to you my dear @ikamalhaasan sir! May the Almighty bless you with utmost happiness and good health! Have a great year ahead! — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 7, 2021

Mammootty

Vijay Sethupati

Rana Daggubati

Happy birthdays to some seriously awesome people I’ve had the honour of meeting in life!! #Trivikram @MsAnushkaShetty @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/X4tFRMiYWC — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) November 7, 2021

Prakash Raj

Happy birthday chief.. ⁦@ikamalhaasan⁩ … thank you for all the inspiration.. for your contributions to our cinema . Proud of you ..continue rocking. stay blessed.. pic.twitter.com/OJnYmbH8ua — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)