Two highly anticipated Tamil films, Kanguva and Indian 2, with Suriya and Kamal Haasan in lead roles, are set to release in 2024. As per reports, both are expected to clash at the box office on April 11, 2024, taking advantage of the long holiday weekend during Ramadan and the Tamil New Year. The reports of clash of these big-budget films has generated considerable excitement and curiosity among moviegoers. Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya Looks Ferocious in This Stunning Promo of Siva's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

#Suriya's #Kanguva planning for April 11 2024(Thursday) release 💥 Long Holiday weekend as Ramzan and Tamil New year are coming on same week👌#Indian2 also planning on same day... let's see if both the movies clashing or not🤞 pic.twitter.com/oaPDdcsRyg — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) November 10, 2023

