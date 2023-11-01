Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kicked off the Keralayam 2023 fair, emphasised the uniqueness of Kerala and its potential as a hallmark celebration in Thiruvananthapuram. He encouraged the people to take pride in their Keralaness and stressed the need to showcase Kerala's achievements in various domains. The event witnessed the presence of celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Shobhana, as well as political and social cultural figures at Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium. Indian 2: First Look Of Kamal Haasan's Action Thriller To Be Out On November 3 (Check New Poster).

Inaugurated the week-long festival, #Keraleeyam, at Thiruvananthapuram. Prominent personalities like Yusuff Ali, Ravi Pillai, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Shobhana, and many more graced the event. This festival celebrates the spirit of Kerala, featuring numerous events… pic.twitter.com/6QAxdesxNJ — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) November 1, 2023

