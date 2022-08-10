Vijay Deverakonda who is making his Bollywood debut with Liger is quite in news these days. Right from being called a 'cheese' to making girls go gaga over him, the lad is mister popular for sure. Now, today, the actor dropped a cute picture of himself on social media that sees him looking cute as button amidst his coffee time. Have a look. Liger: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday Set the Stage on Fire As They Groove to ‘Aafat’ While Promoting Their Film in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

Vijay Deverakonda:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)