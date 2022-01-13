Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Asif Ali have reportedly been roped in for Netflix's upcoming Malayalam anthology. According to multiple media reports, it will be based on short stories penned by Malayalam author MT Vasudevan Nair. The reports also suggest that Priyadarshan, Lijo Jose Pellisery, Mahesh Narayanan, Santosh Sivan, Shyamaprasad and Jayaraj have been roped in to helm the films. However, Netflix is yet to make an official announcement on the same.

Netflix's Upcoming Malayalam Anthology

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)