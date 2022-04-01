Manmatha Leelai's theatrical release on April 1 was delayed due to a technical glitch by the producers, but, later the problem was resolved and matinee shows started and how. Starring Ashok Selvan, Samyuktha Hegde, Riya Suman, Smrithi Venkat and Jayaprakash in key roles, the adult-comedy had high hopes attached to it. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, early reviews of the film are out. Here, check them out below. Manmatha Leelai: Ashok Selvan-Starrer Reaches Screens After Facing Technical Glitch; Actor Apologises for the Delay.

Wow!

#ManmathaLeelai: Mad fun. @vp_offl delivers another smart, entertaining film that is loaded with twists and turns in the second half. Not just a film for the adults, for the thrill seekers as well. @AshokSelvan MASS, good to see this side of him open up! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 1, 2022

Nice!

#ManmathaLeelai 2nd Half: Packed with twists, turns, genre shifts & some shocking revelations. Most of the main lead characters interestingly have shades of grey. This quickie is an engaging masala mix by @vp_offl Just 1 hr 50 mins runtime. Watch in theaters My rating 3.25/5. — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 1, 2022

Entertainer!

#ManmathaLeelai a @vp_offl Quickie is simply superb .. 1st half full of fun and entertained & 2nd half full of twist and thriller .. finally mass climax 💐💐👏👏👏 more than the expectation #vp10 is fully a fun ride @AshokSelvan smart & charm @Premgiamaren இசை playboy 💐👏 — Antony_raj87 (@antony_raj87) April 1, 2022

Manmatha Leelai Review

#ManmadhaLeelai [3.25/5] : An adult comedy that turns into a crime thriller in the 2nd half with interesting twists.. Happens in Two time periods with a neat connecting finish.. @AshokSelvan has rocked with his performance.. Whether innocence or swag, he scores big time.. 👍 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)