Michelle Ann Daniel, who gained popularity through her appearance on Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, has tied the knot with Joshwa. Pictures and videos from Michelle’s wedding reception have surfaced online, showcasing a lively celebration. One video captures popular Malayalam anchor Meera Anil dancing joyfully while also hosting the event. Another clip features actor Joju George attending the reception, posing with the newlyweds on stage. Newly Married Keerthy Suresh Flaunts Her Mangalsutra in Plunging Neckline Ensembles (See Pics & Watch Videos).

Michelle Ann Daniel and Joshwa Wedding

View this post on Instagram

Meera Anil at Michelle Ann Daniel’s Wedding Reception

View this post on Instagram

Joju George at Michelle Ann Daniel’s Wedding Reception

