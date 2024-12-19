Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in a dreamy ceremony in Goa on December 12. Just days after the wedding, the actress wasted no time and stepped out to fulfill her professional commitments, including promotional activities for her upcoming film Baby John. The actress was spotted attending an event in Mumbai, where she was seen alongside co-star Varun Dhawan. What truly caught everyone’s attention was how gracefully Keerthy adorned her mangalsutra, also known as the tali. Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil’s ‘Icon’ Thalapathy Vijay Blesses the Couple at Their Wedding (See Pics).

What Is a Mangalsutra or Tali?

This sacred thread, traditionally tied around the bride's neck by the groom, holds great significance in Hindu weddings. The mangalsutra is typically made from black or yellow thread with black beads, but it may also feature gold, white, or red beads, depending on regional traditions. Keerthy Suresh’s mangalsutra was beautifully paired with her stunning outfits, which featured plunging necklines that added a bold yet elegant touch to her look.

Keerthy Suresh’s Post-Wedding Style

One of Keerthy Suresh’s standout outfits was a fitted red dress with spaghetti straps and a deep neckline, while another featured a sequin thigh-high slit dress, also with a plunging neckline. Despite her glamorous attire, the actress kept her makeup and styling minimal yet chic. ‘Our New Bride Has Come’: Varun Dhawan Playfully Teases ‘Baby John’ Co-Star and Newlywed Keerthy Suresh at Promotional Event in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Keerthy Suresh Flaunting Her Mangalsutra

Actress Stepping Out in Style

The ‘Baby John’ Actress

Beauty Slaying in Red

About ‘Baby John’ Movie

As for Baby John, the action thriller directed by Kalees is an adaptation of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil film Theri. The much-awaited film is set to release in theatres on December 25.

