The director of Mohanlal's Marakkar, Priyadarshan has confirmed that the movie will have a theatrical release first. The filmmaker told Sify, "Which OTT platform will pay me Rs 150 Cr for Marakkar digital premiere rights? That would include my cost of production and landing cost of the film which was scheduled to release in 5 languages on 5000 screens worldwide. It has been made for a theatrical experience for mass audiences." He is ready to wait for another six months for the film to release at the theatres.

