Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to tie the knot in a grand traditional Telugu wedding ceremony today (December 4). As per ETimes, the much-anticipated wedding is scheduled to commence at 8:15 PM IST at the prestigious Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The ceremony is expected to be an intimate affair, attended by close family and friends, including renowned South Indian actors like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu. For the unversed, the couple made their relationship official by announcing their engagement on August 8, 2024. As the duo embarks on this new chapter of their lives, their wedding promises to be a beautiful blend of tradition and love. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Powerful 'Fight Like a Girl' Post Ahead of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding.

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Mahurat Out

