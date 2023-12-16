Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, adorned in a striking red saree and vibrant yellow kurta respectively, conducted a puja, captured in delightful pictures. Sharing the joyous moments, Nayanthara took to Instagram, posting snapshots from the auspicious ceremony. The images, radiating positivity, depicted the couple immersed in the rituals, exuding happiness and contentment. Nayanthara Kisses and Holds Hubby Vignesh Shivan Close As She Wishes Him On Birthday (View Pics).

See Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

