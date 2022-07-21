Netflix India has finally revealed that the wedding documentary of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will soon be premiering on the streaming giant. The yet-to-be-titled docu-series, will see Nayanthara-Vignesh's love story, which finally led to shaadi at a resort in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai. FYI, the 'beyond fairytale' marriage is helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Are Married! The Couple Looks Stunning In This First Picture From Their Wedding Ceremony.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan:

These images of Nayanthara and Vignesh have us seeing stars 🤩✨ BRB, we're doing a little happy dance ourselves because THEY’RE coming to Netflix🕺💃it’s beyond a fairy tale!! pic.twitter.com/14poQwNAZv — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 21, 2022

