Sarpatta Parambarai filmmaker Pa Ranjith has slammed Rolling Stone magazine's latest cover featuring Dhee and Shan Vincent de Paul. Reason - while the cover celebrates the two artists for their songs Enjoy Enjaami and Neeye Oli, it ignores Arivu, who happens to be the lyricist as well as the singer of the viral South melodies. The cover picture does not feature Arivu at all.

Pa Ranjith:

@TherukuralArivu, the lyricist of #Neeyaoli and singer as well as lyricist of #enjoyenjami has once again been invisiblised. @RollingStoneIN and @joinmaajja is it so difficult to understand that the lyrics of both songs challenges this erasure of public acknowledgement? https://t.co/jqLjfS9nwY — pa.ranjith (@beemji) August 22, 2021

