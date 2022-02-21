Power Star Pawan Kalyan was in Narasapuram on Sunday for work related to his Janasena Party. A video of the actor has surfaced online in which he is seen losing his balance and falling on his car’s roof when a fan tried to hug him. It happened while he was making waving out to all present at the venue.

Watch Pawan Kalyan Falling After A Fan Tries To Hug Him:

This is not correct.!! Very disturbing. A @PawanKalyan fan gone crazy at Narasapuram. #Janasena pic.twitter.com/RBRF1cqUoS — Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) February 20, 2022

