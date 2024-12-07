Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rule continues its impressive run at the box office, posting record-breaking figures. After a stellar opening day, earning INR 174.9 crore net (across all languages) in India, the film has maintained its strong performance on Day 2. According to Sacnilk, it grossed INR 90.1 crore net on its second day, pushing the two-day total to an astounding INR 265 crore. Directed by Sukumar, the film is proving to be a massive hit, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Allu Arjun–Sukumar’s Action Drama Hits INR 175 Crore on Opening Day in India – Reports.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 delves deeper into the perilous world of red sandalwood smuggling, with Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) facing even greater obstacles. Fahadh Faasil reprises his role as the formidable SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, while Rashmika Mandanna returns as the enchanting Srivalli. Jagapathi Babu's fresh addition to the cast injects an exciting layer of mystery, promising an even more thrilling experience. ‘Pushpa 2’ Hyderabad Premiere Tragedy: Allu Arjun Pledges INR 25 Lakh, Promises To Meet Stampede Victim’s Family (Watch Video).

'Pushpa 2' Box Office Collection Day 2

(Photo Credits: Sacnilk)

Watch 'Pushpa 2' Trailer:

Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021 during the pandemic, defied all odds to become a global blockbuster. Its immense success not only solidified its place in cinematic history but also earned Allu Arjun his first National Award for Best Actor. Building on that success, Pushpa 2: The Rule is on track to break even more records.

