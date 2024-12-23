Mythri Movie Makers, the production company behind Pushpa 2, has extended significant support to the family of Revathi, who tragically died in a stampede during the film's screening at Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad on December 4. Her eight-year-old son, Sri Tej, was injured in the incident and is being treated at a hospital. In a compassionate gesture, producer Naveen Yerneni, along with Minister Komati Reddy, visited the family and handed over a cheque for INR 50 lakhs to Revathi’s husband, Bhaskar. They also met Sri Tej at KIMS Hospital, offering their support during this difficult time. Allu Arjun’s Children Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha Evacuated After Protestors Vandalise ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor’s Jubilee Hills Home (Watch Video).

Mythri Movie Makers Contribute INR 50 Lakhs to Family of Revathi After Devastating Stampede During ‘Pushpa 2’ Screening at Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad

