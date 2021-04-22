It was sometime back when we heard that Mahesh Babu has self-isolated himself after his stylist gets infected with the coronavirus. And now, reportedly, Tollywood superstar Prabhas has also self-isolated himself as a precautionary measure after a crew member (makeup artist) from his film Radhe Shyam tests positive for COVID-19.

Reports hint that doctors have advised Prabhas and the entire team of Radhe Shyam to stay in isolation. However, there has been no official confirmation on this yet.

