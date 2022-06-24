Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are known to be the hit actor and director duo of Malayalam Cinema. The two are reuniting for the film Ram that will also see Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. The film is said to have a pan-India release and it will hit the big screens as Ram 1 and Ram 2. The two-part film will be dubbed in multiple languages. L353 First Look: Mohanlal Announces His New Film; Superstar To Join The Project After Making Of Jeethu Joseph’s Ram.

Update On Ram Movie

#Ram @Mohanlal -#JeethuJoseph @trishtrashers film get bigger and will be released as #Ram1 & #Ram2. Further shoot will resume in Europe and UK shortly with addition of a big Pan India star as it will be dubbed in multiple languages. #RamGetsBigger pic.twitter.com/qXBD2b49AM — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 24, 2022

