With SS Rajamouli's RRR releasing on March 25 in cinema halls, the hike around the flick is immense. Now, in order to avoid chaos, a theatre in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh has put up barbed wires and fences to prevent anyone getting close to the big screen. The magnum opus stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt among others in major roles. RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli Arrive at Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge for the Magnum Opus’ Promotion (View Pics).

Check It Out:

Andhra Pradesh | A film theatre in Srikakulam puts up barbed wires & fences to prevent viewers from getting too close to screen, ahead of screening of film RRR Surya Theatre incharge says, "Two top stars are going to be cast in the same film, whole theatre will be very chaotic." pic.twitter.com/HBBoJEKbBD — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

