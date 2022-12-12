RRR scored another nomination at 80th Golden Globe Awards after getting one for Best Picture in Non-English Language. The song "Naatu Naatu" has scored Best Original Song for the ceremony. Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli's RRR Scores Nomination in Best Picture - Non-English Language at 80th Golden Globe Awards!

#GoldenGlobes nominations for Best Original Song: Carolina, Where The Crawdads Sing Ciao Papa, GDT’s Pinocchio Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick Lift Me Up: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Naatu Naatu, RRR See the full nominees list: https://t.co/MDu84bFPef pic.twitter.com/k4SXGTiPU2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 12, 2022

ICYMI, here's the video of the song:

