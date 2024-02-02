After unveiling the name of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Thalapathy Vijay aims to lead a significant political transformation in Tamil Nadu towards corruption-free governance. In a detailed three-page statement, he declared his party's determination to compete in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. Following this announcement, music composer Anirudh Ravichander conveyed his heartfelt congratulations on social media. Thalapathy Vijay Enters Politics, Unveils Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam As Party Name – Read Official Statement. Anirudh Ravichander's Post On X: Congratsss and all the best dearest @actorvijay sir ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/3MRWZ0wYeK — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) February 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)