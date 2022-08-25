Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film Theerppu released in theatres today. Directed by Rathish Ambat, the film has opened to mixed response from audience. While some have lauded the lead actor’s performance, Murali Gopy’s dialogues, many others have found it to be an average. Cinephiles have even labelled it as ‘Strictly OTT Material’ on Twitter. Check out some of the reviews below: Theerppu Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran and Vijay Babu’s Characters Introduced With Cricket Reference (Watch Video).

The Screenplay

വിധി തീർപ്പിലും പക തീർപ്പിലും ഒരുപോലെ കുടിയേറിയ ഇരട്ടത്തലയുള്ള ആ ഒറ്റ വാക്ക് " തീർപ്പ് " "When you kill the Powerless, They win the war through their own death." All Dialogues 👌💥 By each movie I'm becoming huge fan of your screenplay #MuraliGopy.#Theerppu pic.twitter.com/ooQxgVPOIL — Ananthakrishnan C V (@Ananthan_98) August 25, 2022

BO Failure

A strictly Average. Will not survive in the BO. College frnds nte koode poyath kond mathram bore adikkaand kandu.🤌🏻#Theerppu pic.twitter.com/XI6KeG8B2b — Sarath (@iamsarath_10) August 25, 2022

Perfect OTT Product

Theerppu - OTT Material

#Theerppu Review: Average 🙂 1st Half was decent but 2nd half was avg at best 🙏 Strictly OTT Material ✌️#PrithvirajSukumaran & others were good 👌 BGM Is Ok 👍 Duration could had been trimmed 👍 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐/5#TheerppuReview #Theerpu #Malayalam pic.twitter.com/dR22Ds2jfL — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) August 25, 2022

Decent Film

#Theerppu Review FIRST HALF: Decent 👍 As expected, the film is little slow but still it's intriguing 👌#PrithvirajSukumaran is in his elements & holds the film 👌 Others are also apt & good 👍 BGM is Good 👍 2nd half has to be good ✌️#TheerppuReview #PrithvirajSukumaran — nithin (@nithinchirayath) August 25, 2022

