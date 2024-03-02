Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, the daughter of the veteran actor Sarathkumar, got engaged to Nicholai Sachdev, an art gallery owner, on March 1. The engagement took place in a private event in Mumbai yesterday. The couple released photos of the engagement, and their wedding is anticipated soon. Varalaxmi's parents, Sarathkumar and Radhika, were present for the engagement. The couple, who have been acquainted for 14 years, received their parents' approval before getting engaged. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in Raayan: Makers Drop Intense FIRST Look Poster of the Actress From Dhanush’s Upcoming Directorial (View Pic).

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar And Nicholai Sachdev Engaged!

Congratulations @varusarath5 who got engaged 💍 to #NicolaiSachdev in Mumbai, in the presence of family and friends 💐💐💐 #Varu ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bpzcEn8XXP — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) March 2, 2024

