On the occasion of Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday, the much-anticipated Thalaivar 170 unveiled its title and teaser. Titled Vettaiyan, the teaser radiates Rajinikanth's signature mass and swag, delighting fans across platforms. Enthusiastic Rajinikanth aficionados flooded social media, expressing sheer excitement for their idol's upcoming movie. With the unveiling of Vettaiyan, anticipation soars as fans eagerly await the superstar's next cinematic endeavor, expecting yet another charismatic performance that has become synonymous with Rajinikanth's illustrious career. Thalaivar 170 Is Vettaiyan: Makers Unveil Rajinikanth’s Film Title and Teaser on Superstar’s 73rd Birthday (Watch Video).
See The Title and Teaser Reveal Video Here:
See X Reactions To The Teaser and Title Here:
Vettaiyan is Coming
"Kuri Vaichcha Erai Vizhanum" - If you lay a trap, the prey should fall 🔥#Vettaiyan 🕶️ is COMING ❤️🔥#Rajinikanth #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth #HBDRajinikanth #Thalaivar170 @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/LG4sRk06pF
— Ayyo (@AyyAyy0) December 12, 2023
Anirudh Supremacy
. @anirudhofficial supremacy 🔥🙇🏻🔥#Vettaiyan #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/6X6ohLSZ31
— Siva Harsha (@SivaHarsha_23) December 12, 2023
Unexpected Teaser
Totally unexpected teaser 🔥...#Vettaiyan pic.twitter.com/4yqwqlywXN
— pop Suresh (@popsuresh) December 12, 2023
Vettaiyan Theme
Let’s vibe for #Vettaiyan theme🤩@anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/foeoeMpiDd
— Anirudh Fans Club (@RockstarAniFC) December 12, 2023
Vettaiyan FDFS
#Vettaiyan Fdfs locked
Superstar Hysteria 🔥
Gnanavel hits it out of the parkpic.twitter.com/qAQld4dmad
— Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) December 12, 2023
Unexpected Visuals and Frames
Totally unexpected visual and frames from @tjgnan 🔥🔥🔥🔥#Thalaivar Marana masss
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Vettaiyan Hunt from 2024 #HBDSuperstarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/9DbEuxahX6
— Suresh balaji (@surbalutwt) December 12, 2023
Rajinikanth's Walk
That walk 🔥🔥🔥 #Vettaiyan pic.twitter.com/P31veGk5iC
— Vignesh Angappan (@av_itsme) December 12, 2023
Vettaiyan BGM
Anirudh BGM when it comes to thalaivar film 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Vettaiyan pic.twitter.com/KSZUV0nZ9a
— Dhanush Rithik (@dhanush_Rithik) December 12, 2023
