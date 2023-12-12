On the occasion of Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday, the much-anticipated Thalaivar 170 unveiled its title and teaser. Titled Vettaiyan, the teaser radiates Rajinikanth's signature mass and swag, delighting fans across platforms. Enthusiastic Rajinikanth aficionados flooded social media, expressing sheer excitement for their idol's upcoming movie. With the unveiling of Vettaiyan, anticipation soars as fans eagerly await the superstar's next cinematic endeavor, expecting yet another charismatic performance that has become synonymous with Rajinikanth's illustrious career. Thalaivar 170 Is Vettaiyan: Makers Unveil Rajinikanth’s Film Title and Teaser on Superstar’s 73rd Birthday (Watch Video).

See The Title and Teaser Reveal Video Here:

See X Reactions To The Teaser and Title Here:

Vettaiyan is Coming

Anirudh Supremacy

Unexpected Teaser

Vettaiyan Theme

Vettaiyan FDFS

#Vettaiyan Fdfs locked Superstar Hysteria 🔥 Gnanavel hits it out of the parkpic.twitter.com/qAQld4dmad — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) December 12, 2023

Unexpected Visuals and Frames

Rajinikanth's Walk

Vettaiyan BGM

Anirudh BGM when it comes to thalaivar film 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Vettaiyan pic.twitter.com/KSZUV0nZ9a — Dhanush Rithik (@dhanush_Rithik) December 12, 2023

