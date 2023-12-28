The news of actor-politician Vijayakanth's death arrived today, on December 28, shocking the entire industry. As per the latest update, the body of Captain Vijayakanth will be placed at Island Grounds in Chennai from 9 am to 1 pm. on Friday (December 29) for the public, party workers, political figures, film industry celebrities, and technical artists to pay their respects. The funeral procession will depart from the island at 1 pm, proceeding to the DMV head office via Poontamalli Road, with the funeral ceremony taking place at 4:45 pm, as announced by the National Progressive Dravidian Association. Vijayakanth Dies at 71: Netizens in Deep Shock, Express Condolences Over Sudden Demise of Actor-Politician and DMDK Founder.

Vijayakanth Last Rite Update

