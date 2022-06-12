Virata Parvam song "Chalo Chalo – The Warrior" is out. The revolutionary number unveils scenes from the Naxalite Movement and how all the individual faced it. The song is crooned by Suresh Bobbili and lyrics are penned by Jilukara Srinivas. The Telugu period-action drama stars Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati in key roles and Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao and Sai Chand in supporting roles. Virata Parvam Trailer: Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi's Intense Love Saga Is High on Violence and Emotions (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Below:

