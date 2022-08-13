In a latest turn of event, a woman from Mumbai has registered a complaint against two fraud people, after investing Rs 40 lakh in a fake cryptocurrency. The woman has stated that she invested the amount after a zoom call was arranged and there she saw someone like Kumar Sanu. Malayalam Actor Unni Mukundan’s Office In Ottapalam Raided By Enforcement Directorate - Reports.

Check It Out:

Using playback singer Kumar Sanu’s name, two frauds gained the trust of a businesswoman and lured her to invest $9,900 USD in an Australian company that launches #cryptocurrency (@vijaykumar1927 reports)https://t.co/VBkD1hAI61 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) August 13, 2022

