The Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team will lock horns with the Thailand National Cricket Team in the seventh match of the Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series 2025 on April 28. The Saudi Arabia vs Thailand match is set to be played at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur and it began at 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Saudi Arabia vs Thailand live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But an online viewing option is available as fans can tune in to the FanCode app and website to watch the Saudi Arabia vs Thailand live streaming, at the cost of a match pass that costs Rs 19. PSL 2025: Indians Involved in Pakistan Super League Return To Country Amidst Growing Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Saudi Arabia vs Thailand

🪙 Toss update from the first game of the day at Bayuemas! Thailand has won the toss and elected to field 📺 Catch the game live at https://t.co/bzS5KJsVgC#THAvsKSA ##MalaysiaQuadT20I pic.twitter.com/MKrnJmubbb — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) April 28, 2025

