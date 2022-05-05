Tsahi Halevi who is famous for the Israeli series Fauda is enjoying his time in India. The actor treated fans with a few lines from the song 'Tamally Ma'ak', and even tweeted thanking India for the warm hospitality.

Check Out The Video Below:

#WATCH | Delhi: Israeli series Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi hums a few lines from the song 'Tamally Ma'ak'. pic.twitter.com/xCQN16Tvgx — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

Check Out His Tweet Below:

Thank you very much for your warm hospitality #India it’s a privilege to finally come and meet you in person. Thank you for @NaorGilon and the entire team of @IsraelinIndia for organizing this celebration and inviting me to join you🙏 https://t.co/TayxH0URiG — Tsahi Halevi (@TsahiHalevi) May 5, 2022

