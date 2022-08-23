Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz has become a renowned personality. He has garnered a loyal fanbase through the show and apparently, right after Bigg Boss, Asim was approached by a big production house for a lead role in a film. Bound by the contract, Asim was restricted to take on more projects. To his disappointment, the project never went on floors due to which he missed out on multiple big films. While Jeene De is on its way to cross 10 million views mark, Asim describes the song as a 'reply to all those who have let him down, especially for the ones making false promises and deprived him from big announcements’.

He recently expressed his resentment on Twitter via a post sharing his thoughts about the betrays in Bollywood. Asim Riaz Slams Colors TV for Their Unprofessionalism, Says ‘I’m Not a Puppet’ (Watch Video).

Take a look:

