Voot Select has dropped the official trailer of Bandon Mein Tha Dum and it's nail-biting. The show highlights how the Men in Blue had to fight for an unforgettable victory against Team Australia at their home ground of Gabba, where they hadn't lost a test match for 32 years. The show features some of the prominent cricketers like Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and many more. Break Point Trailer: Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi’s ZEE5 Docudrama Echoes the Highs and Lows of the Former Celebrated Tennis Pair (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

When everything was against them, they stood tall and showed the world their true grit, strength and determination. Witness the story of the greatest fightback. The story behind India’s biggest triumph in Test history.#BandonMeinThaDum - The fight for India’s pride. pic.twitter.com/T6ilpxIbgH — Voot Select (@VootSelect) June 1, 2022

