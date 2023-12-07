The latest BARC TRP ratings for Hindi serials reveal continued dominance by Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Mein, which maintains its top spot with a remarkable 2.5 TRP. Imlie follows closely behind with a strong 2.0 TRP, while the ever-popular Anupamaa secures the third position with decent 1.9 rating. Following closely are TMKOC and Shiv Shakti, at fourth and fifth place respectively with a commendable 1.8 TRP. Have a look! Anupamaa December 6, 2023 Written Update: Chhoti Anu Refuses To Apologise As She Grapples With Feelings of Being Unloved by Anupama.

Check Out BARC TV Ratings Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

