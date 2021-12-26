Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its grand finale, but still, it's quite unpredictable who will win the show. Last night, we saw RRR stars gracing the Weekend Ka Vaar and today (December 26), we will see lots drama inside the house. As per a latest promo released by the makers, we see Rakhi Sawant taking a sly dig at Shamita Shetty's shoulder injury. Sawant mimics Shetty and makes fun of her injury alleging that the latter is fake. To which, Shamita gets irked and cries.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)