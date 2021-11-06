Tonight (November 6) on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar fans are going to go back in time. Why you may ask? As Bhagyashree and Salman Khan are going to reunite on stage. Well, the two stars would be seen dancing to the tunes of their 1989 superhit film Maine Pyar Kiya's song Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka. The promo released by the makers is pure nostalgia. FYI, Bhayashree is on Bigg Boss to promote her son Abhimanyu Dassani's latest film on Netflix titled Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

