The dynamics have been changing in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Gori Nagori went on to break all her alliances with Sajid Khan and her other so called friends who used the latter according to their convenience for their own benefits and is being hailed by the netizens for her brave move. Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Blames Gori Nagori for Stealing Their Food and Giving It to Others.

Take a look:

Netizens are appreciating how she is taking a stand

#GoriNagori has the guts to stand against #sajidkhan now she is who I will call a strong woman she is not afraid to stand her ground infrotn of him, sajid treated her like a maid all this while , I am glad she is giving it back #biggboss16 — Mohammad Haris Khan (@Mohamma81833960) November 3, 2022

The audience feels she has a spine

I personally feel #GoriNagori is having more spine than any other contestant. Once she decided she'll play her game she is not back in #SajidKhan and Chiv's Spider web, kudos to you Gori 💥 play your game like woman 👏🏻#BiggBoss16 — tamraaskilvis (@Tamraaskilvis) November 6, 2022

Some say Gori is on fire

