Bigg Boss 16 is high on fights sand controversies ever since the first episode went on-air. The show witnesses popular actors of television, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chauhar Choudhary who gained fame with Udaariyaan. Ever since the two have appeared in the show, fans have been rooting for them and now they have been trending the duo on social media as ‘SHOW PRIYANKIT MORE’. Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Shares How She Is Brilliant When Engaged in a War of Words; Says, ‘I Have My Explanations Ready for Each Statement That Comes Towards Me.’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Take a look:

Netizens feel makers are cutting their content

They are giving so much to the show and what makers are doing ? Cutting their content !! Why @ColorsTV @BiggBoss SHOW PRIYANKIT MORE pic.twitter.com/MCtn49iH8h — 🌙🅟🅡🅐🅑🅗🅐🅣 💢 (priyankit🫰rubinav🫶) (@ShuklaPrbhat) October 7, 2022

The audience feel that though the duo is seen more in the live feed, they have been cut in the main episode

Rangu showing #PriyAnkit on live feed the whole day to increase their voot subscribers and engagement, while cutting them in main episode to show chugli gang and Negativity more🙄 Logic???? SHOW PRIYANKIT MORE pic.twitter.com/BBPnQ1xvrB — 🌙🅟🅡🅐🅑🅗🅐🅣 💢 (priyankit🫰rubinav🫶) (@ShuklaPrbhat) October 7, 2022

Fans of Priyanka and Ankit are protesting to stop watching the show unless they show more of the two

The audience says that Priyanka and Ankit are ruling the live feed

They r ruling LF . They will rule tv too. Give them drama. SHOW PRIYANKIT MORE — Hum Hindustani (@shanasaren) October 7, 2022

Netizens love Priyanka and Ankit

