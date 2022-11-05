Yesterday we saw the starcast of Mili come in the Bigg Boss 16 house and have a ball with all the Bigg Boss contestants. But the highlight of the episode turned out to be something else. We saw how Gautam got jealous and had an argument with Soundarya after Shiv Thakare lifted Soundarya on his shoulder during a dance, which was quoted by Gautam during the conversation. Gautam was seen telling Soundarya how he is not okay with these things and he gets really uncomfortable if someone touches his partner.

Now the fans of Shiv went into a frenzy and lambasted at Gautam for saying such things at the former Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 winner's back. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Questions Sajid Khan About His Strategy, Calls Him a Hypocrite.

Take a look:

Netizens are bashing Gautam

Some say that Gautam is a reflection of his own thoughts

Gautam vig is a reflection of his own thoughts What he is saying and talking about #ShivThakare, that must be his own personality that's why he is doubting shiv's intentions. His jealousy is real because #ShivThakare got everything he couldn't get. #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Shubham Tharwani 💎 (@ShubhamTharwani) November 4, 2022

Netizens call him a loser

Gautam to soundarya : aukaat kya hai #ShivThakare ki Hum toh nhi uthate kisi ladki ko godi mei Haan tum seedha ladki ko bathroom mei lekar jaate ho 👏👏 Bl***dy loser Gautam vig teri aukaat kya hai vo bhi pata chal rhi hai #BB16LiveFeed — ❥B❥ (@gloriousgurl07) November 4, 2022

Fans say that Gautam is trying to dominate

The way #GautamVig dominating & pointing #SoundaryaSharma for talking, giggling and playing with #ShivThakare or before sometimes with #ShalinBhanot. It seems he is like those guys who want to control their partner She was just doing masti with him, why so insecurities#BiggBoss — Pratik - King 👑 (@pratikkg) November 4, 2022

Twitterati shames Gautam

I haven’t watched #BiggBoss16 last 2 episodes wtf is wrong with #GautamVig dude if a woman is saying “HIS TOUCH WASN’T BAD WHO TF ARE U TO CHARACTER ASSASSINATE HIM” ? Shame on this a**h0l* I hope this “issue” is resided n discussed in WKV.#ShivThakare #BB16 — Sara Hegde (@isaratweetz) November 3, 2022

