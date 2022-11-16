Bigg Boss 16 now sees a new captain in the form of Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss has given multiple warnings to contestants in the house to avoid smoking in the garden area and that there is a designated smoking zone but now, the captain himself is captured breaking the rule. Bigg Boss Tak shared a picture of the same on its social media handle. Sajid Khan Faces Another #MeToo Accusation; Sheela Priya Seth Alleges Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Looked at Her Private Parts ‘For About Five Minutes Straight’.

Take a look:

Meet Captain Sajid Khan- who has broke the most rules in the #BB16 . He has been warned several times for smoking openly in garden area, still he don't give a damn to BiggBoss & their rules TV vs Non-Tv Actor, Per day ki aukat hain inki, Will Salman Khan ever call him out? pic.twitter.com/Eu7ssq43FD — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)