#MeToo accused director Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16 has turned out to be controversial. While some have extended the filmmaker support citing he deserves another chance, some have slammed the makers of BB16 for roping him in the reality TV show. Shilpa Shinde in an interview to FPJ shared her thoughts about Sajid Khan’s participation in BB16. She stated, “There are some people who want to correct themselves and accepting mistakes is a big thing. I think there’s no need to make an issue. Jo acchi cheez hai usko bhi toh dekho.” Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16: Urfi Javed Slams Shehnaaz Gill, Kashmera Shah for Supporting #MeToo Accused Director in Her Insta Posts.

Shilpa Shinde On Sajid Khan In Bigg Boss 16

