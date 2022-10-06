Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16 has not gone down well with many. Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has slammed Shehnaaz Gill and Kashmera Shah for supporting #MeToo accused director on Salman Khan’s controversial reality show. She shared a series of posts on her Insta stories and also posted screenshot of a news article about Shehnaaz and Kashmera supporting Sajid. Urfi mentioned, “If women like Shehnaaz gill, Kashmera shah are free to support a sexual predator, I’m free to criticise him and both of them too !!” Mandana Karimi Quits Bollywood After Sajid Khan’s Participation in Bigg Boss 16, Says ‘There Is No Respect for Women’.

Urfi On Sajid Khan

Urfi Javed (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Urfi Slams Shehnaaz Gill And Kashmera Shah

Urfi Javed (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)