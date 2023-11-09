The latest promo of Bigg Boss 17 shows Khanzaadi confessing her feelings for Abhishek Kumar to Vicky Jain. During an interaction with Vicky, she shares how Abhishek has now started to be kind towards her and she likes him even more now. On the other hand, Rinku Dhawan explains to Abhishek how Khanzaadi is a simple girl and she finds her feelings for him genuine. In the last few episodes, Khanzaadi and Abhishek were seen getting close. Have the two fallen in love with each other? Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi Kisses Abhishek on Cheeks, Arun Mashetty Comments ‘Bhul Gaye Kya Family Show Me Hain?’ (Watch Video).

Watch The Promo Of Bigg Boss 17 Below:

View this post on Instagram

