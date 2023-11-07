Former winner Elvish Yadav’s close friend ‘UK07 Rider’ Anurag Dobhal is already inside the Bigg Boss 17. Now. As per latest reports, another friend and YouTuber Lovekesh Kataria is in talks for the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. The reality show brought several YouTubers and influencers onboard, looking at their popularity on social media, aiming to boost the show's TRP. For the unversed, Lovekesh Kataria is also a popular YouTuber like Elvish and is known as Corrupt Tuber. Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Soniya Bansal Talks About Her Eviction From the Show, Calls It 'Mixed Feeling'

See This Post

Big Breaking !! As per rumours It's 100% confirmed news !! #ElvishYadav's Bestie #LovekeshKataria offers #BiggBoss17 as WildCard what's happening next ?? Is he accept the offer or not ?? As his another friend #AnuragDobhal is already in the #BB17 house !! Comment your views ?? pic.twitter.com/NhcASpPByx — The Khabri (@thekhbri_) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)