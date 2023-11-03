In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17's Shukarvaar Ka Vaar, tensions soared as host Salman Khan addressed a developing conflict involving Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar. Salman probed Khanzaadi about her discomfort around Abhishek, previously shared with contestants Sunny Arya and Arun Mashetty. The situation quickly intensified, sparking a heated verbal clash between Abhishek, Sunny, and Arun. Salman stepped in, counseling Abhishek on his faltering strategic gameplay, emphasising the inadequacy of his mind games. The episode depicted escalating tensions and Salman's attempt to redirect the situation towards resolution. Bigg Boss 17: After Isha Malviya Confirms Relationship with Samarth Jurel; Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi Develop Closeness!

See Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

