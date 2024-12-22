In a shocking turn of events, Digvijay Rathee was evicted from Bigg Boss 18 by Time God Shrutika Arjun, leaving everyone shocked. He also received the majority of the votes from his housemates, which led to his eviction. After Digvijay Rathee left the house, Karanveer Mehra and Chaahat Pandey became extremely emotional and criticized Shrutik Arjun for her decision. He also criticized his close friend Chum Darang for the decision. Karanveer Mehra's actions have impressed millions, who are showing him love on social media. BB18 fans have been trending Karan on X (previously Twitter) with 1.03 million tweets. Take a look at a few of the tweets below. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Wildcard Digvijay Rathee Evicted From Salman Khan’s Reality Show in Shocking Mid-Week Elimination; Furious Fans Demand His Return.

‘WE LOVE KARANVEER MEHRA’ Trends on X

Vimal ka face reaction dekho...!!! WE LOVE KARANVEER MEHRA WE WANT DIGVIJAY BACK#DigvijayRathee #KaranveerMehrapic.twitter.com/vUi97xVKQa — cutter 🔥🔥🔥 (@CUTTER_KA_KHAUF) December 21, 2024

‘BB18’ Fans Praise Karanveer Mehra for Taking a Stand for Digvijay Rathee

The way #KaranveerMehra is taking stand for #DigvijayRathee 🔥 WE LOVE KARANVEER MEHRA WE WANT DIGVIJAY BACK pic.twitter.com/OSMJCWuves — cutter 🔥🔥🔥 (@CUTTER_KA_KHAUF) December 21, 2024

A Fan Calls Him ’The Most Wholesome, the Most Giving Human!

The most wholesome, the most giving human! 💛 His pure soul is what tugs at my heart’s strings. 💫 WE LOVE KARANVEER MEHRA #KaranveerMehra • #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/nFsGCpgyuL — adeeba. (@TripsIsLove) December 21, 2024

Is the Season All About KVM?

Karan ko jeetne se koi nahin rokh sakta This season is all about KVM WE LOVE KARANVEER MEHRA pic.twitter.com/Ek1eVdQiHc — 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓲𝓵𝔃𝓪 💜 (@Ishq_SeInkarHai) December 21, 2024

‘BB18’ Fans Demand Digvijay Rathee’s Return

My DigVeer heart (Crying emoji) WE LOVE KARANVEER MEHRA WE WANT DIGVIJAY BACK pic.twitter.com/wNAxx2tawl — 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓲𝓵𝔃𝓪 💜 (@Ishq_SeInkarHai) December 21, 2024

KVM Apologises to Digvijay Rathee After His Eviction

one last of digveer moments, this feels extremely personal 🥹😭 WE LOVE KARANVEER MEHRA WE WANT DIGVIJAY BACK Please follow my brother @KVM__Nation#DigVijayRathee #KaranveerMehra pic.twitter.com/sAVPLejOwp — cutter 🔥🔥🔥 (@CUTTER_KA_KHAUF) December 21, 2024

