In a shocking turn of events, Digvijay Rathee was evicted from Bigg Boss 18 by Time God Shrutika Arjun, leaving everyone shocked. He also received the majority of the votes from his housemates, which led to his eviction. After Digvijay Rathee left the house, Karanveer Mehra and Chaahat Pandey became extremely emotional and criticized Shrutik Arjun for her decision. He also criticized his close friend Chum Darang for the decision. Karanveer Mehra's actions have impressed millions, who are showing him love on social media. BB18 fans have been trending Karan on X (previously Twitter) with 1.03 million tweets. Take a look at a few of the tweets below. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Wildcard Digvijay Rathee Evicted From Salman Khan’s Reality Show in Shocking Mid-Week Elimination; Furious Fans Demand His Return.

‘WE LOVE KARANVEER MEHRA’ Trends on X

‘BB18’ Fans Praise Karanveer Mehra for Taking a Stand for Digvijay Rathee

A Fan Calls Him ’The Most Wholesome, the Most Giving Human!

Is the Season All About KVM?

‘BB18’ Fans Demand Digvijay Rathee’s Return

KVM Apologises to Digvijay Rathee After His Eviction

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)