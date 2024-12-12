The upcoming nominations task on Bigg Boss 18 promises major twists. In a promo shared by Colors TV, Karanveer Mehra is seen getting injured after Rajat Dalal allegedly pushes him during the task, leading to a violent altercation. Karanveer shows a scratch on his face and demands action from Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, Time God Avinash Mishra shocks everyone by nominating his friend, Vivian Dsena. As per the promo, Eisha Singh and Yamini Malhotra arrive with pictures of the contestants they wish to save, but Avinash nominates Vivian, throwing his photo into the pool, leaving Eisha heartbroken. What Is Kawasaki Disease? ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Winner Munawar Faruqui Reveals Diagnosis of Son Mikhail’s Rare Health Condition.

Watch 'Bigg Boss 18' Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)