Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are currently grabbing all the headlines due to rumours about their divorce. From the cricketer deleting pictures with his wife on his Instagram handle to both of them unfollowing each other on the platform, fans have been speculating about serious problems in their marital life. Amid this, Yuzi arrived on the sets of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 along with fellow cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh. As revealed in earlier reports, the trio will be joining the Bollywood superstar in this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the popular reality show. Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted With RJ Mahvash Amid Divorce Rumours With Dhanashree Verma (See Pics).

Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh on the Sets of ‘BB 18’

