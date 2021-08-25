MTV Ace of Space winner Divya Agarwal is making a lot of noise on Bigg Boss OTT. Right from taking a stand, arguing with host Karan Johar to even playing the game supremely well, she's nailing it inside the house. Having said that, a shocking new update from Bigg Boss has left fans fumed. As Divya's connection Zeeshan Khan has been thrown out of the show by Bigg Boss. This happened after Pratik Sehajpal and Zeeshan's ugly fight. Check out their reactions below. Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh Says ‘Bas Taang Kholne Aata Hai’ to Neha Bhasin; Leaves Shamita Shetty Fuming (Watch Video).

Umm!

Makers, Are You'll Listen? 

Indeed!

Really?

Hmm!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)