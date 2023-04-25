Murali Manohar Mishra aka Swami Shraddhanand is seeking stay against the new real crime docuseries Dancing On The Grave, claiming that it violates his legal rights. Reportedly, a plea has been submitted in supreme court over the same. Touted as first local true-crime docu-series on Prime Video, Dancing On The Grave is written and directed by Patrick Graham. Dancing on the Grave Trailer Out! The Docu-Series Dives Deep into the Murder of Shakereh Khaleeli That Shook Bengaluru (Watch Video).

Dancing On The Grave Case:

[Plea seeking directions to #Amazon to stop telecast and distribution of the webseries #DancingOnTheGrave mentioned in #SupremeCourt] Adv Varun Thakur: The matter is sub judice so the show prejudices the case.#SupremeCourtofIndia #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/G7DVXZPXSy — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 25, 2023

