Duranga trailer is out! The suspense-thriller series is the official adaptation of the Korean show Flower of Evil. Duranga is directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Aijaz Khan and stars Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Amit Sadh, Hera Mishra and Rajesh Khattar, among others. Duranga Teaser: Drashti Dhami Is Being Fooled by Her ‘Perfect’ Husband Gulshan Devaiah in This Hindi Remake of K-Drama Flower of Evil (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)